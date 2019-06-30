Letha S. Fenton

Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:15 AM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Obituary
Fenton, Letha S. (nee Jordon) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Fenton; loving mother of Sandra (the late Robert) Faler, Barbara (Lewis) Blanton, Cecelia Fenton, Sherry (Sidney) Hurwitz, Patricia Fenton, William (Darlene) Fenton and Jeanette (Jeffrey) Smith; dear grandmother of 16; great-grandmother of 20; great-great-grandmother of 1; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend. Services will begin Monday, 9:15 a.m. at HUTCHENS MORTUARY AND CREMATION CENTER, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, then proceed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Florissant) for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment will be held at a later date in Sacred Heart Cemetery. VISITATION SUNDAY 4-8 PM. Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019
