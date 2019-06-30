Fenton, Letha S. (nee Jordon) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Fenton; loving mother of Sandra (the late Robert) Faler, Barbara (Lewis) Blanton, Cecelia Fenton, Sherry (Sidney) Hurwitz, Patricia Fenton, William (Darlene) Fenton and Jeanette (Jeffrey) Smith; dear grandmother of 16; great-grandmother of 20; great-great-grandmother of 1; our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend. Services will begin Monday, 9:15 a.m. at HUTCHENS MORTUARY AND CREMATION CENTER, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, then proceed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Florissant) for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment will be held at a later date in Sacred Heart Cemetery. VISITATION SUNDAY 4-8 PM. Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019