Bettman, Lewis III Lewis passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Services: Friends will be received at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Tuesday, July 2 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Private entombment Valhalla Mausoleum. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to either Missouri Baptist Hospital Foundation, 3015 N. Ballas Rd., St. Louis, 63131 or to MD Anderson Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030. Please visit www.luptonchapel.com for further information about Lewis. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 28 to June 30, 2019