Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lila M. (Crum) Hulen Obituary
Hulen, Lila M.
(nee Crum) Wed., Oct. 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald M. Hulen; loving mother of Brenda Hulen and Donnie (the late Debra) Hulen; dear grandmother of D.L. Hulen and Jennifer Swenson; dear great-grandmother of Abbeygale, Liam and <[cw4][cs35]><[ml(GHORSE.jpg)]><[cw39][cs0]>Quinn; our dear aunt and friend. <[fb]>Services:<[f%]> Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tues., November 5, 10 a.m. until service at 12 noon. Interment JB National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019
