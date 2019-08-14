|
Rott, Lilale
(nee Parks) Friday, August 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth G. Rott; loving mother of Kenneth L. (Lisa), Robert (Mary) and the late Donald M. Rott; adoring grandmother of Mallory (Dana) Getman, Brian (Meghan Scydick) Rott , Matthew (Whitney Powell) Rott, Mary (Zachary) Fox, Theresa (Michael) Kennedy and Robert K. Rott; cherished great-grandmother of Sophia Fox, Samuel Getman and Adien Brooks; dear sister of Mary Lou Sonntag and the late Carvin Parks; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Lilale was a longtime member of the Bell Telephone Pioneers of America.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, August 16, 5-9 p.m. Depart Kutis at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, to Lakewood Park Cemetery for 10:00 a.m. graveside service. Contributions to the or appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019