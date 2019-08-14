St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Lakewood Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lilale Rott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lilale Rott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lilale Rott Obituary

Rott, Lilale

(nee Parks) Friday, August 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth G. Rott; loving mother of Kenneth L. (Lisa), Robert (Mary) and the late Donald M. Rott; adoring grandmother of Mallory (Dana) Getman, Brian (Meghan Scydick) Rott , Matthew (Whitney Powell) Rott, Mary (Zachary) Fox, Theresa (Michael) Kennedy and Robert K. Rott; cherished great-grandmother of Sophia Fox, Samuel Getman and Adien Brooks; dear sister of Mary Lou Sonntag and the late Carvin Parks; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Lilale was a longtime member of the Bell Telephone Pioneers of America.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, August 16, 5-9 p.m. Depart Kutis at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, to Lakewood Park Cemetery for 10:00 a.m. graveside service. Contributions to the or appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lilale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now