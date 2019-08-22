|
Rott, Lilale
(nee Parks) Friday, August 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth G. Rott; loving mother of Kenneth L. (Lisa), Robert (Mary) and the late Donald M. Rott; adoring grandmother of Mallory (Dana) Getman, Brian (Meghan Scydick) Rott , Matthew (Whitney Powell) Rott, Mary (Zachary) Fox, Theresa (Michael) Kennedy and Robert K. Rott; cherished great-grandmother of Sophia Fox, our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019