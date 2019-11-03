Coffer, Lillian "Bernice"

(nee McCann) born August 9, 1933 to the late Fred McCann and Lillian McCann Johnson, passed away October 29, 2019 at age 86.

Bernice McCann married Roy H. Coffer, September 28, 1951 who preceded her in death January 3, 2018.

Bernice is survived by four sons: Roy H. "Bud" Coffer, Jr., James David Coffer (Jacky), Kevin Coffer (Alison), and Randy Coffer; one daughter, Karen Jo Ryan (Michael); nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a number of brothers, sisters, and other family.

Bernice was preceded in death by her mother Lillian Johnson, her step-father Ralph Johnson; her father Fred McCann and step-mother Ruth McCann.

Bernice graduated from Charleston High School, Class of 1950. She became a Christian at 15 years of age and served First Baptist Church of O'Fallon, MO as a Bible teacher from 1963 to 2017.

Bernice will always be remembered as loving God, cherishing her family, and committed to her church.

Contributions in Lillian's name may be made to First Baptist Church of O'Fallon (Missions).