DeBarry, Lillian Lill (nee Gartner), June 3rd, 2019 at 100, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Gartner; wife of the late Richard (Bud) DeBarry Sr; loving mother of Rich (Jackie) DeBarry & Joyce (the late Paul) Morrison & dear friend to Joyce's companion Norm Christensen; dear grandmother of Rich (Michelle) DeBarry III, Eric (Angela) Morrison, Jared Morrison & Wendy (David) Deuser; beloved great-grandmother of Katelyn Becker, Alex Morrison, Annie & Charlie DeBarry, Zoey, Lilly & Hunter Deuser; sister of Alvera Strain, the late Rose Dick, Violet Stoffey, Charles, Edward & William Gartner; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Mrs. DeBarry was a member of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church since the age of 4. Mrs. DeBarry worked for 25 years at Kohnes Tom Boy Market & served as a Red Cross volunteer for 14 years. Services: Visitation 4-8 p.m., Thurs., June 6th, Hoffmeister South County. Funeral, 10:30 a.m., Fri., June 7th, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4200 Delor St, St. Louis, MO 63116. Interment, Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. In memory Masses are preferred or contributions to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Foundation. www.hoffmeistersouthcounty.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 6, 2019