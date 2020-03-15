|
Lampe, Lillian L.
(nee Jett), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, March 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert W. Lampe; dear mother of Carol Kittel, Diane DeLonjay, Mary Beth Lampe, and Martha (the late Joseph) Colley; dear grandmother of Jennifer Kittel, Daniel (Heather) DeLonjay, Elizabeth Colley, Nicholas (Jaimee Hall) Colley, dear great-grandmother of Alex, Vinny, William and Vivian DeLonjay; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Wednesday, March 18, 9:30 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 4- 8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020