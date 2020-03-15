St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Lillian L. Lampe

Lillian L. Lampe Obituary

Lampe, Lillian L.

(nee Jett), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, March 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert W. Lampe; dear mother of Carol Kittel, Diane DeLonjay, Mary Beth Lampe, and Martha (the late Joseph) Colley; dear grandmother of Jennifer Kittel, Daniel (Heather) DeLonjay, Elizabeth Colley, Nicholas (Jaimee Hall) Colley, dear great-grandmother of Alex, Vinny, William and Vivian DeLonjay; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Wednesday, March 18, 9:30 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 4- 8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020
