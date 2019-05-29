|
Rodgers, Lillian M. (nee Cody) Sunday, May 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carl D. Rodgers; loving mother of Richard D. and David A. Rodgers and Julie (Steven) Wilimeck; cherished grandmother of Jacob and Justin Wilimeck; dearest sister of the late Albert Cody and Virginia (Roy) Hormann; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, June 1, 11:00 a.m. until time of service 2:00 p.m. Service concludes at Kutis. Contributions in Lillian's memory may be made to the St. Louis Zoo.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 29, 2019