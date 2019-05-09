Gamet, Lillian May (nee Hamill), on May 8, 2019 at age 95. Loving wife of the late Dale Gamet; dear mother of Becky Williams, Debby Puzniak (James) and the late Randolph Gamet; dear sister of Pat Spurgeon (Chet); proud grandmother of Marci Morgan, Tara Belcher (Brett) and Elizabeth Puzniak; dear great-grandmother of Mackenzie Taylor (Glenn), Mikaela and Madyson Morgan, Clara, Gabrielle and Will Belcher. Services: Celebration of her life will be held on Fri., May 10 with visitation from 5-7 p.m. at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur. Graveside service will be at Forest Grove Cemetery, Canton, Missouri on Sat. May 11, 12:00 Noon. See www.osfuneralhomes.com for more detail.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 9, 2019