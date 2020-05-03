Schow, Linda Ann (nee Barrick). Born May 30, 1949. Died April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bruce Schow. Survived by beloved husband, Robert Wirt; son, Daniel (Brooke) Schow; grandchildren, Aiden and Beckett; older brother, Alan (Martha) Barrick; older sister, Gail Dowdle; lifelong friend, Patricia (Charlie) Hoffman; stepdaughter, Julie Schow; step-grandchildren, Alex and Devin Wilmore; countless family and friends. She was a lifelong educator. She was kind, loving, selfless and loved to laugh. She was a light in so many lives. Thanks be to God for giving us time with her. Services: Service at Bopp Chapel TBD.



