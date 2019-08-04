|
Niemetz, Linda D. (nee Chall) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, August 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gary Niemetz; loving mother of Scott (Brandy Summers) Niemetz and Kelly Kernebeck; dear grandmother of Haley, Trent, Grant, Joey, Lillian, Sophia, Lacey and Hunter; dear sister of Sharon Kiely; sister-in-law, aunt, greataunt, niece, cousin and friend to all. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, August 5, 9 a.m. to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019