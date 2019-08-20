Linda DeLaney

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda DeLaney.
Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
St. Charles, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
U. City, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

DeLaney, Linda

(nee Shamel) Monday, August 19, 2019, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Loving wife of the late Sgt. Dick DeLaney; dearest mother of James Gerard (Susan) DeLaney; cherished grandmother of Rhiannon (Mark) Hutchens, Shealin, Dylan and Savannah DeLaney; proud great-grandmother of Harper and Winnie Hutchens; dear sister of Julie (Joe) Scotti, Lisa (Tom) Cradick, Andi (Kent) Barksdale, Chris (Judy) Shamel, Mari (Matt) Vossen, Stephanie Jill (James) Bowman, and Kirk Shamel; dear aunt of 18 and great-aunt of 16; dearest American mom of Valerie (Jerry) Ryan and friend of many.

Services: Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church (U. City). Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Linda's name appreciated to the USO of Missouri. VISITATION Wednesday, 3-8 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center (St. Charles). www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.