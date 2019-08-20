DeLaney, Linda

(nee Shamel) Monday, August 19, 2019, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Loving wife of the late Sgt. Dick DeLaney; dearest mother of James Gerard (Susan) DeLaney; cherished grandmother of Rhiannon (Mark) Hutchens, Shealin, Dylan and Savannah DeLaney; proud great-grandmother of Harper and Winnie Hutchens; dear sister of Julie (Joe) Scotti, Lisa (Tom) Cradick, Andi (Kent) Barksdale, Chris (Judy) Shamel, Mari (Matt) Vossen, Stephanie Jill (James) Bowman, and Kirk Shamel; dear aunt of 18 and great-aunt of 16; dearest American mom of Valerie (Jerry) Ryan and friend of many.

Services: Funeral Mass 11 a.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church (U. City). Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Linda's name appreciated to the USO of Missouri. VISITATION Wednesday, 3-8 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center (St. Charles). www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com