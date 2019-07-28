Houghton, Linda Delaney Linda Houghton (77) died Tuesday, July 23, following her late husband Bill by four months. Linda, along with her husband Bill, and son Bruce, was a familiar face at Short Track speed skating meets all over the country as a volunteer for over 40 years. She made the choice of being a stay at home mother, but was also Sitka High (AK) Valedictorian and Betty Crocker Future Homemaker of the Year for the state of Alaska in 1960. She was multilingual, being fluent in French and German, and familiar with Japanese and other languages, enabling her family to travel off the beaten path in their foreign travels long before the invention of Google Translate. She famously (in Short Track circles) translated between French, English, and Japanese-speaking skaters the first time the Japanese team traveled to America in 1979. She is survived by her sons Douglas and Bruce, and her daughter Heidi. Private family memorial at date TBD

