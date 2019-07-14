|
Works, Linda F. (nee Murphy) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, July 13, 2019. Beloved mother of David (Julia) Works and Mary Works; dear grandmother of Grace, Matthew, Rachel and James; dear daughter of Mary and the late Q.L. Murphy; former wife of Jim Works. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, July 15, 5-9 p.m. Memorial Mass Tuesday, July 16, 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church (4900 Ringer Rd., 63129) followed by a luncheon to be held at the Parish Fellowship Hall.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019