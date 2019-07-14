St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
4900 Ringer Rd
View Map
Works, Linda F. (nee Murphy) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, July 13, 2019. Beloved mother of David (Julia) Works and Mary Works; dear grandmother of Grace, Matthew, Rachel and James; dear daughter of Mary and the late Q.L. Murphy; former wife of Jim Works. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, July 15, 5-9 p.m. Memorial Mass Tuesday, July 16, 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church (4900 Ringer Rd., 63129) followed by a luncheon to be held at the Parish Fellowship Hall.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019
