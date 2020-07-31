Purvis, Linda J.

on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Loving wife of Mike Purvis; loving mother of Shaun (Nichole) and William (Ashley Bryan) Purvis and Nicole (Mark) Collet; loving grandmother of Michael, Gabriel, Elijah, Charlotte, Kaylee, Robert, Eleanor, Lucas, Kameron and Nicholas. Our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Monday, August 3, 9:30 a.m. Interment Parklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society are appreciated. Visitation Sunday, August 2, 3-7 p.m.