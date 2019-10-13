Joiner, Linda

passed away on October 11, 2019 at the age of 70. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry Joiner. She is survived by her son, Mike Joiner of Lake St. Louis, MO; daughter, Misty (Robbie Perkins) Joiner of Wentzville, MO. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother and sister. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services: Visitation Monday, October 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, Missouri 63385. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P. O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385. www.pitmanfuneralhome.com