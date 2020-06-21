Linda Lindberg
1967 - 2020
Lindberg, Linda

age 52, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. Memorial visitation at Bonhomme Presbyterian Church Steffen Hall, Friday, 3-7 p.m. For more info, see Schrader.com




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Bonhomme Presbyterian Church Steffen Hall
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
636-227-5511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
Drew, our thoughts and prayers are with you, Nicole and Becca. May God be tangibly close, holding and loving you all during this difficult time. You are loved by many.
Steve Scholl
Friend
June 20, 2020
Beautiful Christian soul who touched me and so many others. Ill never forget the times at kappa phi. Until we meet again. God bless. Drew, Im so sorry for your loss. Definitely gone too soon but has touched more than most in a life time. My prayers are with you and the girls.
Chris Klingenberger Fletcher
Friend
June 20, 2020
I'll miss you. I'll miss you in the hallways of the preschool. I'll miss you welcoming the kids into Spanish class. I'll miss your sharp wit and sense of humor. I'll miss your no-nonsense perspective and tremendous heart for others. Lastly, thank you for teaching me all the correct words to Feliz Navidad! Maybe gone, NEVER forgotten.❤
Mary Thomas
Friend
June 20, 2020
A beautiful tribute for a beautiful woman. She is missed. Love to Drew and the girls, my prayers are for all of you.
Nsncy Evers
Neighbor
June 20, 2020
I worked with Linda at Paul Revere School. She was an AWESOME teacher and a great person and friend. She was so helpful and kind. She will be missed.
Jackie Lovato
Coworker
June 19, 2020
So many memories of our fun times in Kappa Phi , you had a great smile and funny stories to share !! You and Susan were great roommates and neighbors of mine in Lima Hall!! You are a special lady , friend, teacher, wife and mom !!
Minnie ans Lyle Herrick
Friend
June 19, 2020
Linda always had a smile. Will be missed but family and friends. Thoughts, prayers and hugs to all.
Mark Klingenberger
Friend
June 19, 2020
I remember Linda fondly from National Councils of Kappa Phi. I remember her full of smiles and laughter.
Debbie Fuhrmann
Friend
June 18, 2020
Matthew 25:21
His master replied, Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your masters happiness!

It didnt take long for God to see all the ways he could use Lindas many gifts to reach out and help others in so many ways! She lived life to the fullest with Drew, Nicole, Becca, her parents, family, friends everyone that came within her reach! I was so blessed to have Linda as one of my little sisters for so many years, through so many changes and adventures! I am grateful that God kept me around ONU after I graduated so I could meet her!

Prayers that all who loved Linda would feel Gods arms around them giving them comfort, peace and strength!
Debbie K Roehrle
Friend
June 18, 2020
We are going to miss Linda so much! She was always there for her Scouting Family as Leader, Co-Leader, as Volunteer for District 8 Neighborhood 2 meetings and events, and most recently as District 8 Manager. She was so crafty, awesome meal planner, cup cake baker, archery specialist, and was always our First Aide rep for events. Linda always looked out for being inclusive with girls with allergies, and who needed special help. It is going to be very difficult to run all these activities without her support. We were very blessed to have gotten to spend overnights several weekends a year together with Girl Scouts. Late night chit chatting as we fell asleep in our sleeping bags. Girl Scouts Together we will always be.... Love You Linda! Drew, Nicole, Becca, I hope you will continue to participate in Scouting and/or other volunteer roles, even after you graduate from High School. It is so rewarding to help others. Love you guys! - The Ryterski Family
LAURA RYTERSKI
Friend
