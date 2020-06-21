We are going to miss Linda so much! She was always there for her Scouting Family as Leader, Co-Leader, as Volunteer for District 8 Neighborhood 2 meetings and events, and most recently as District 8 Manager. She was so crafty, awesome meal planner, cup cake baker, archery specialist, and was always our First Aide rep for events. Linda always looked out for being inclusive with girls with allergies, and who needed special help. It is going to be very difficult to run all these activities without her support. We were very blessed to have gotten to spend overnights several weekends a year together with Girl Scouts. Late night chit chatting as we fell asleep in our sleeping bags. Girl Scouts Together we will always be.... Love You Linda! Drew, Nicole, Becca, I hope you will continue to participate in Scouting and/or other volunteer roles, even after you graduate from High School. It is so rewarding to help others. Love you guys! - The Ryterski Family

LAURA RYTERSKI

Friend