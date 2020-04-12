McKinney, Linda Loy Johnson

passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 after a short illness. She is survived by her husband Col. Leon E McKinney, Sr., USA, Retired; her son Leon E McKinney, Jr, his wife Joan L McKinney, and their daughter Bridget L McKinney. Linda McKinney was born in Lynbrook, NY, on June 8, 1993. She was a graduate of Cornell University and Webster University and married 2nd Lt. Leon E McKinney Sr. September 3, 1955.

Services: Due to the COVD-19 public health restrictions, services will be held at later date, to be announced in this newspaper and on Linda McKinney's online memorial www.osfuneralhomes.com.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com