Linda Loy Johnson McKinney

McKinney, Linda Loy Johnson

passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 after a short illness. She is survived by her husband Col. Leon E McKinney, Sr., USA, Retired; her son Leon E McKinney, Jr, his wife Joan L McKinney, and their daughter Bridget L McKinney. Linda McKinney was born in Lynbrook, NY, on June 8, 1993. She was a graduate of Cornell University and Webster University and married 2nd Lt. Leon E McKinney Sr. September 3, 1955.

Services: Due to the COVD-19 public health restrictions, services will be held at later date, to be announced in this newspaper and on Linda McKinney's online memorial www.osfuneralhomes.com.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
