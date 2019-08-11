St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
McKern, Linda M.

(nee Moro) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Friday, August 9, 2019. Beloved wife of James E. McKern; loving mother of Melissa (Brock) Killen and the late Scott McKern; dearest grandmother of Gracie and Jimmy Killen; dear sister of Joe (Charlotte), Jim (Donna) and the late Sandra (surviving Tom) Weiss; dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, August 16, 11 AM to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church for 11:30 AM Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation Thurs., 4 – 7PM.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019
