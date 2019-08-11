|
McKern, Linda M.
(nee Moro) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Friday, August 9, 2019. Beloved wife of James E. McKern; loving mother of Melissa (Brock) Killen and the late Scott McKern; dearest grandmother of Gracie and Jimmy Killen; dear sister of Joe (Charlotte), Jim (Donna) and the late Sandra (surviving Tom) Weiss; dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, August 16, 11 AM to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church for 11:30 AM Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation Thurs., 4 – 7PM.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019