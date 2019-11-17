St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
Daus, Linda Marie

(nee Struckhoff) 72, of St. Louis, MO, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thur., Nov. 14 2019. Linda was a loving wife, mom, grandma, sister, cousin, aunt and friend. A registered nurse for 45 years, she dedicated her life to caring for others through her company (Home Surgical Care) and work in dermatology. She was a published author, a 1989 Missouri Nurse of the Year nominee and a 33-year member of Zonta International. Linda is survived by her husband Andrew Daus; children Kim Speairs, Keith Daus and Kari (Chad) Carson; grandchildren Kaitlyn and Phillip Speairs, Serena and Aliana Carson; siblings Mark Struckhoff, Nancy (Denis) Stanovsky and Judy Struckhoff; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the BJC Hospice Team.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel 5255 Lemay Ferry Wed., Nov. 20, 9am to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church for 9:30 Mass. Burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Zonta Women's Another Chance Scholarship Program appreciated. Visitation Tue. 3-8pm.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019
