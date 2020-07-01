Linda Marie Elking
Elking, Linda Marie

nee Minton) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church,, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Elking; dear mother of Joseph Sr. (Valerie), Tora (Ralph) Ragsdale, Ronnie (Tracy) and Gregory (Tracey) Elking; cherished grandmother of Joe Jr. (Annie), Lydia (Nacho) Novas, Lucy (Mark) Pizzella, Lindsay Elking (Taylor), Nick (Kim) Ragsdale, Abby Elking (Tim), Maggie (Tim) Barone, Libby Elking (Jeff), Courtney and Allison Elking (Austin) and the late Adam Ragsdale and Dominic Elking; dear great-grandmother of Luli, Mila, Nina, Louis, Frankie, Adam, Lucas and Charlie; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Thursday, July 2 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass and Burial private for family only. Contributions to St. Vincent DePaul Ladies of Charity appreciated.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
