Hantak, Linda Marie Passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. Dear daughter of the late Robert Sr. and Phyllis (nee Groves) Hantak; dear sister of Robert (Ellen), Ronald and the late Lisa Hantak; dear aunt of Michelle and Julie Hantak; our dear niece, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral Mass Friday April 12, 10:00 a.m., St Peter Catholic Church, Kirkwood, MO.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019