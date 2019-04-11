Linda Marie Hantak

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Marie Hantak.

Hantak, Linda Marie Passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. Dear daughter of the late Robert Sr. and Phyllis (nee Groves) Hantak; dear sister of Robert (Ellen), Ronald and the late Lisa Hantak; dear aunt of Michelle and Julie Hantak; our dear niece, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral Mass Friday April 12, 10:00 a.m., St Peter Catholic Church, Kirkwood, MO.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.