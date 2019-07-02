Meyer-Dupske, Linda (nee Viehman), Saturday, June 30, 2019. Loving husband of Richard D. Dupske; beloved mother of Francis Patrick Meyer lll, Michael J. (Becky) Meyer; dear grandmother of Samantha; dear stepmother of James and Joe Dupske; dear step-grandmother of Chance, Jacob and Evan; beloved sister of the late Susan Medley; loving daughter of the late William W. and Gladys R. Keysor (nee Scott) Viehman. Linda was a member of Degree of Honor, Lodge #117. Services: Funeral at Stygar Florissant Chapel, 13980 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, Mo 63033, 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 9. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. VISITATION 39 P.M. MONDAY, JULY 8.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 2, 2019