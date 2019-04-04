Kessler, Linda S. March 29, 2019. Linda S. Kessler, of Coconut Creek FL and formerly of St. Louis, passed away March 29, 2019. Beloved daughter of Ruth Tootie Kessler and the late Norman Kessler; dear sister and sister-in-law of Farilyn Hale (the late Rand) and Barry M. Kessler; dear aunt of Marc A. Hale; devoted friend to many. Services: Visitation Friday, April 5, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Boulevard. Funeral service follows at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Memorial contributions preferred to any animal rescue organization or a . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019