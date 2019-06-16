St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Kloth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda S. Kloth

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda S. Kloth Obituary
Kloth, Linda S. (nee Coulter) Age 75, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Dear wife of Don Kloth for 56 years; dear mother of Dave (Joann) and Dan (Katie) Kloth, and Dana Johnson; dear grandmother of Christopher, Austyn, Landon, Lucas and Olivia. Born and raised in Marissa, IL, Linda graduated from Marissa High School 1961. She received her Bachelors and Masters degrees from Southern Illinois University. Linda was an elementary school teacher, outdoor education instuctor and tutor. Linda found fulfillment in raising her 3 children at home. Linda was active in the community as a Girl Scout leader, member of Area Garden Clubs and School Volunteer positions. Linda and Don enjoyed traveling together and spending time in Arizona during the winter months. Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Thursday June 20, 2019, 4-8 p.m. Then to Tilden Presbyterian Church, 721 Butler St., Tilden, IL 62292, Friday, 8:30 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Union Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now