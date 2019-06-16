|
Kloth, Linda S. (nee Coulter) Age 75, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Dear wife of Don Kloth for 56 years; dear mother of Dave (Joann) and Dan (Katie) Kloth, and Dana Johnson; dear grandmother of Christopher, Austyn, Landon, Lucas and Olivia. Born and raised in Marissa, IL, Linda graduated from Marissa High School 1961. She received her Bachelors and Masters degrees from Southern Illinois University. Linda was an elementary school teacher, outdoor education instuctor and tutor. Linda found fulfillment in raising her 3 children at home. Linda was active in the community as a Girl Scout leader, member of Area Garden Clubs and School Volunteer positions. Linda and Don enjoyed traveling together and spending time in Arizona during the winter months. Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Thursday June 20, 2019, 4-8 p.m. Then to Tilden Presbyterian Church, 721 Butler St., Tilden, IL 62292, Friday, 8:30 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Union Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019