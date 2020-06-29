Nehring, Linda S.
68, of Harvel, IL, formerly of St. Louis passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Ave. in Granite City. Services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church. In lieu of flowers memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, Harvel, IL. Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City is serving the family.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2020.