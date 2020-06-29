Linda S. Nehring
Nehring, Linda S.

68, of Harvel, IL, formerly of St. Louis passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Ave. in Granite City. Services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church. In lieu of flowers memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, Harvel, IL. Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City is serving the family.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
