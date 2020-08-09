1/
Linda S. Roberts
Roberts, Linda S.

(nee Bert) On Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the age of 72. Beloved wife of George D. Roberts; dear daughter of the late Ernest G. and Betty L. (nee Elliott) Bert; dear sister of Ellen (Rod) Yost and the late Steven Bert. Memorials to Evangelical Full Gospel Assembly Church.

Services: Visit. Sun., August 9 from 4-8 p.m., and on Mon., August 10 from 9 a.m. until time of Service at 10 a.m., both at Evangelical Full Gospel Assembly Church (11011 Tesson Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO 63123). Interment Private. See Www.ZiegenheinFuneralHome.Com for details.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2020.
