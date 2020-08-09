Roberts, Linda S.

(nee Bert) On Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the age of 72. Beloved wife of George D. Roberts; dear daughter of the late Ernest G. and Betty L. (nee Elliott) Bert; dear sister of Ellen (Rod) Yost and the late Steven Bert. Memorials to Evangelical Full Gospel Assembly Church.

Services: Visit. Sun., August 9 from 4-8 p.m., and on Mon., August 10 from 9 a.m. until time of Service at 10 a.m., both at Evangelical Full Gospel Assembly Church (11011 Tesson Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO 63123). Interment Private. See Www.ZiegenheinFuneralHome.Com for details.