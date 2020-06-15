Burns, Linda Sue

(nee Moore) on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Dearest Mother of Otto Schmidt (Gina Bauer), Celestia (Mike) Martin and Stacey Schmidt; loving grandmother of Otto III, Christina, and Gabrielle Schmidt, Paige and Tanner Martin, Reece Hudson, Makenzie Tribout and Olivia Dashner; great-grandmother of Daisy and Lainey; dear sister of Loretta and Peggy Parks, Diane Talbert, Dorothy Bastunes, Jack (Dawn) and John (Patty) Moore; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Thursday, June 18, at 10 a.m. Interment Shepard Hills Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m.