Linda Sue Burns
Burns, Linda Sue

(nee Moore) on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Dearest Mother of Otto Schmidt (Gina Bauer), Celestia (Mike) Martin and Stacey Schmidt; loving grandmother of Otto III, Christina, and Gabrielle Schmidt, Paige and Tanner Martin, Reece Hudson, Makenzie Tribout and Olivia Dashner; great-grandmother of Daisy and Lainey; dear sister of Loretta and Peggy Parks, Diane Talbert, Dorothy Bastunes, Jack (Dawn) and John (Patty) Moore; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Thursday, June 18, at 10 a.m. Interment Shepard Hills Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
JUN
18
Funeral
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
