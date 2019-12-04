|
Moschner, Linda Victoria "Vicki"
Vicki Moschner (nee Damm), 79, went home to Jesus on November 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Joe Moschner and the late Ray Hofstetter. Dear mother of Mark (Rene) and the late Michael (Eileen). Dear step-mother to Pam Moschner and Cindy Miller (Mike). Dear sister to Annette Rueckert (Bill) and the late Theodore Damm (Gale). Dear Grandmother of eight, Great Grandmother of four, beloved Aunt, and friend to many.
Services: Funeral Service Saturday, December 7, 11:30 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church 505 S. Kirkwood Road. Interment private. Memorials may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church. Visitation Friday December 6, 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel 10610 Manchester Rd. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019