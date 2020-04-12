Shepard, Linden Randall

passed away at home on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Lin was the beloved husband of Nancy (Baber) Shepard; dear father of Randy Shepard (Laura), Kathy Eichelberger (Rob), and Brad Shepard (Carmen); grandfather of eight, stepfather, brother-in-law and uncle.

Those who knew him best appreciated his sense of humor, his wisdom, and his classy and sassy personality. He is preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, one brother and his first wife, Cynthia (Gulley) Shepard.

Services: A private graveside service for family will be held in Decatur, Illinois followed by a celebration of life service at Eliot Chapel this summer.