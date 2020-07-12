Obermeyer, Lindsay B.

Entered into rest on Saturday, July 4, 2020, after a valiant fight (her fourth) with cancer. A graduate of the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago, BFA, and the University of Washington - Seattle, MFA, Lindsay was a fiercely prolific artist on many textile mediums. Her work was featured around the world, most notably at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts and more recently, her collaborations with physicians were collected by several medical foundations.

Dearest mother of Emily Obermeyer; beloved daughter of Charles and the late Louise (Towles) Obermeyer; dear sister of Charles Obermeyer; special friend of Maria K. Molzahn, Andrew Turner, and Nancy Ferriss; dear friend to many.

True to your spirit, Lindsay, you waited for the fireworks to light your path forward.

Services: The committal service will be held at the columbarium at The Church of St. Michael and St. George, Wydown at Ellenwood, Clayton. The date and time of the service will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael and St. George.

