Wilhelm, Lindy McDaniel Joined the other angels on Saturday, March 23, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Steven Wilhelm and her three step children, Julie Wilhelm, Rebecca Wilhelm and Steven J. Wilhelm; her sister Patti Sheldon (Jerry); her brother Lawrence McDaniel (Chris), and four nieces and nephews. She was a dear friend of many and an inspiration to all. Lindy enjoyed a successful career in sales and marketing having retired in 2012. She was a dedicated athlete who pursued running, pilates and weight lifting with fervor. She and her husband thoroughly enjoyed numerous hiking trips throughout the world. Services: A private family service will be held at a future date. ln lieu of flowers, contributions to Church of St Michael and St. George or Gateway to Hope would be appreciated. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 31, 2019