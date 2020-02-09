|
|
Pottebaum, Major Linus Francis, USMC Retired
went home to his heavenly Father on February 5, 2020 after a long and giving life of 99 years. All who knew Linus had the privilege of knowing a man of great faith, a stalwart retired Marine, a model father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend and Accolade of the Catholic Church. Linus enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1941 at the age of 17 and retired after a distinguished military career in 1964. He then began a new life and successful career that included positions at Falstaff Brewing Company, Ralston Purina Company and the Archdiocese of St. Louis. Linus married Lola Hoette in 1945, who preceded him in death in 2004. They created a beautiful, faith based family life for four children, Theresa (husband Paul), Catherine (husband David), Joseph (wife, Michelle) and Bernadette (husband, Ken). And then Linus took on the cherished role of grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Services: Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 13th from 5PM to 8PM, with rosary at 7PM at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis, 4431 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis. A Catholic Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis on Friday, February 14th at 10AM. In lieu of flowers Linus would have been pleased for contributions to be made in his honor to Mother of Good Counsel Home, 6825 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis, Mo. 63121 or the National Alzheimer's Research Fund. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020