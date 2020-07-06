Rees, Lisa Ann

March 26th, 1958 - June 29th, 2020. Beloved wife of Carl F. Rees for 38 years. Loving mother of Gabriel (Lauren) Rees, and Claire Rees. Dear grandma of Kayli, Logan and Hannah. Beloved daughter of Vernon and the late Ann Edelmann. Beloved sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Lisa was a selfless, sincere and caring person, who was all about helping and supporting others and making them feel special. She loved taking photographs, decorating, and most of all shopping, mostly for others.

Services: Visitation Sunday, July 12th, 4-8 p.m. at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road. Service Monday, July 13th at 11 a.m., Mary Mother of the Church, 5901 Kerth Road (63128). Masks and social distancing required. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial contributions to American Stroke Association or American Cancer Society appreciated.