Lisa Ann Rees
1958 - 2020
Rees, Lisa Ann

March 26th, 1958 - June 29th, 2020. Beloved wife of Carl F. Rees for 38 years. Loving mother of Gabriel (Lauren) Rees, and Claire Rees. Dear grandma of Kayli, Logan and Hannah. Beloved daughter of Vernon and the late Ann Edelmann. Beloved sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Lisa was a selfless, sincere and caring person, who was all about helping and supporting others and making them feel special. She loved taking photographs, decorating, and most of all shopping, mostly for others.

Services: Visitation Sunday, July 12th, 4-8 p.m. at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road. Service Monday, July 13th at 11 a.m., Mary Mother of the Church, 5901 Kerth Road (63128). Masks and social distancing required. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial contributions to American Stroke Association or American Cancer Society appreciated.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
JUL
13
Service
11:00 AM
Mary Mother of the Church
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
