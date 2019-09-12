RunSchaper, Lisa F.

(nee Carter) wife of the late Stephen O. Schaper, daughter of the late Col. George and late Marjorie Carter, sister to Matt and the late Zach Carter, sister-in-law to Henry, Bernard, the late Joseph, William, the late James, Frank Schaper and Marie Blackman.

She donated her body to St. Louis University Medical School.

Services: Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4556 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, MO 63129 on September 14, 2019at 11:00 am. Masses preferred.