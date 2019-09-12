Lisa F. Schaper

  • "Lisa was a great person to work with. She will be missed."
    - Vanessa F
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
4556 Telegraph Road
St. Louis, MO
RunSchaper, Lisa F.

(nee Carter) wife of the late Stephen O. Schaper, daughter of the late Col. George and late Marjorie Carter, sister to Matt and the late Zach Carter, sister-in-law to Henry, Bernard, the late Joseph, William, the late James, Frank Schaper and Marie Blackman.

She donated her body to St. Louis University Medical School.

Services: Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4556 Telegraph Road, St. Louis, MO 63129 on September 14, 2019at 11:00 am. Masses preferred.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019
