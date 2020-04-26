Lisa J. Niehaus
1956 - 2020
Niehaus, Lisa J. 63, of Imperial, MO, died April 19, 2020. Born in St. Louis, MO, Mrs. Niehaus was a former Nursing Home Administrator who genuinely cared for the patients and residents under her care. She enjoyed time with her family and pets, family vacations, fishing and loved riding horses. Born September 4, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Mavis (Trantham) Flaton. She was preceded in death by her brother Frank Flaton. Lisa is survived by her husband: George G. Niehaus, two sons: Jacob P. Niehaus and Kyle T. Niehaus, sister: Diane (Flaton) Trolinger, father and mother In-laws: George and Shelley (Chambers) Niehaus, Jean (Webb) Gonzalez, niece: Jessica Trolinger and sister in-law: Sandra (Niehaus) Bushey. Will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her. Services at Kutis Funeral Home Affton, MO will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
