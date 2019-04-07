St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Heisserer, Lisa Marie (nee Wehrmann), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, April 5, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Don and Mary Ann Wehrmann; beloved mother of Carson, Conner, and Frannie Heisserer; former spouse of Bill; dearest sister to Craig (Bea) Wehrmann and Scott (Dana) Wehrmann; dear aunt of Donald, Daniel, Emi, Siler, Ellie, and Max; dear great aunt, cousin and friend to many. Lisa dedicated her career to the hospice community, most recently serving as the Director of St. Luke's Hospice Program where she gracefully passed in their tender care. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice Program or The December 5th Fund (https://www.december5th.org/) Services: Visitation Sunday 3-8 p.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd. Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 8, at St. Mary Magdalen Church (Brentwood). Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019
