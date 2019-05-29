Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Liz Glazer. View Sign Send Flowers Memoriam

Liz Glazer May 29, 2006 Sweetheart, it has been 13yrs. since you have gone. Everyday I think of how much I loved you & thank God for all of the wonderful years we shared our love. You are missed by all of your friends and by your children; Kevin & Gina, their spouses; Elizabeth & Mano and your grandchildren; Kelsey, Sydney, Ryan, Sam & Charley miss you so very much. You know how much I loved you from the first time I saw you. You were the most wonderful woman I ever met. You had so much sense, style and beauty. I always wondered how God made me the luckiest man anyone could imagine. I will never stop loving you and I love you more today than yesterday. -Stu

Liz Glazer May 29, 2006 Sweetheart, it has been 13yrs. since you have gone. Everyday I think of how much I loved you & thank God for all of the wonderful years we shared our love. You are missed by all of your friends and by your children; Kevin & Gina, their spouses; Elizabeth & Mano and your grandchildren; Kelsey, Sydney, Ryan, Sam & Charley miss you so very much. You know how much I loved you from the first time I saw you. You were the most wonderful woman I ever met. You had so much sense, style and beauty. I always wondered how God made me the luckiest man anyone could imagine. I will never stop loving you and I love you more today than yesterday. -Stu Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close