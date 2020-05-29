Liz Glazer
Liz Glazer May 29, 2006 Sweetheart, it has been 14yrs. since you have gone. Everyday I think of how much I loved you & thank God for all of the wonderful years we shared our love. You are missed by all of your friends and by your children; Kevin & Gina, their spouses; Elizabeth & Mano and your grandchildren; Kelsey, Sydney, Ryan, Sam & Charley miss you so very much. You know how much I loved you from the first time I saw you. You were the most wonderful woman I ever met. You had so much sense, style and beauty. I always wondered how God made me the luckiest man anyone could imagine. I will never stop loving you and I love you more today than yesterday. -Stu

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 29, 2020.
