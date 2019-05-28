Brown, Lloyd of Terre Du Lac, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Iris Ann (Vail) Brown. He received his Masters Degree and Doctorate from Washington University. After working in industry for a number of years, he was recruited to return and teach at Washington University. During his thirty-plus year as an educator at Washington University he received numerous awards and recognition from his students including a number of Outstanding Faculty Of The Year and the prestigious W.U. Alumni Foundation Award. Lloyd is survived by children, James V. Brown, Lloyd Brown, Jr. and wife Mina, Trish Brown and husband Don Ciaglo and Jeanne Schober; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Salyer. Services: Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre from 10:00 a.m. until Service time of 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Terre Du Lac Country Club or the Missouri Valley College. View full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 28, 2019