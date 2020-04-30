Lloyd Leroy "Lee" West
West, Lloyd Leroy "Lee" April 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Claire West (nee Klein). dear father of Daniel C. (Stephanie Darevsky) West, Jared L. West, Lindsay R. (Jim) Isacco; PaPa of Crystal, Kenneth, Kristilynn, Eli, Easton, Morgan and Dylan; great-grandfather of Noah; dear son of the late Lloyd and Sylvia West; dear brother of Margaret (Chip) Allison, Karen West, the late Larry (survived by Linda) West and the late Betty Cierpiot; our dear uncle and friend to many. colliersfuneralhome.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2020.
