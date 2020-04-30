West, Lloyd Leroy "Lee" April 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Claire West (nee Klein). dear father of Daniel C. (Stephanie Darevsky) West, Jared L. West, Lindsay R. (Jim) Isacco; PaPa of Crystal, Kenneth, Kristilynn, Eli, Easton, Morgan and Dylan; great-grandfather of Noah; dear son of the late Lloyd and Sylvia West; dear brother of Margaret (Chip) Allison, Karen West, the late Larry (survived by Linda) West and the late Betty Cierpiot; our dear uncle and friend to many. colliersfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2020.