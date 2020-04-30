Lloyd Leroy "Lee" West
1951 - 2020
West, Lloyd Leroy "Lee" April 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Claire West (nee Klein). dear father of Daniel C. (Stephanie Darevsky) West, Jared L. West, Lindsay R. (Jim) Isacco; PaPa of Crystal, Kenneth, Kristilynn, Eli, Easton, Morgan and Dylan; great-grandfather of Noah; dear son of the late Lloyd and Sylvia West; dear brother of Margaret (Chip) Allison, Karen West, the late Larry (survived by Linda) West and the late Betty Cierpiot; our dear uncle and friend to many. colliersfuneralhome.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
3400 NORTH LINDBERGH BLVD
Saint Ann, MO 63074-2103
(314) 298-1212
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lee was a great guy to me all through school. I am so very sorry to hear this RIP my friend.
Patricia Daniel (Beal)
Classmate
Claire,
So sorry for your loss. You and Lee had that special kind of love.
You have a very Special Angel looking over you now.
Love,
Linda Graven
Linda Graven
Coworker
May fond memories of Lee bring you comfort during this hard time in your life. Our heart and wishes of peace and comfort go out to you and your family.
Joyce & Riegie
Friend
Lee and Claire have been very close friends for about 46 years I guess you could say we were almost like family our families we're very closely knit over these past 46 years. We have had so many memorable Good Times through all these years it is with a heavy heart that now I have to say goodbye and just know that someday we will meet again my sympathies are with Claire his children Danny Lindsey and Jared as I have known his children since they were born may God be with you all at this difficult time and just know that Lee is at peace now in no more pain and suffering and looking down on his family and smiling with eternal love peace be with you my friend
Mark Eckert
Friend
Claire and Family - Lee was one of a kind going all the way back to about 1975 when I first met him. I just can't imagine Claire without Lee and vice versa. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. But I know Lee would want the family to stay strong together and know that he is still with them in spirit - keeping a close eye on them all as always!!
Evelyn Bayles
Friend
LeRoy and I went to school together and would all hang out at Midland park , my prayers are with you buddy .
Johnny Elvis Foster
Friend
You were a wonderful man full of love for your family, loving to all who called you friend and a man of God not ashamed to share it!! I'm so thankful that I have known you many years and call you and Claire friends!! God's blessings on you Claire and your family, you are all in my thoughts and prayers!!
Marsha Henke
Friend
CLAIRE & FAMILY I AM SO VERY SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. LEE WAS A GREAT GUY & WILL BE MISSED BY MANY, BUT WE WILL ALL SEE HIM AGAIN, HUGS & PRAYERS TO YOU ALL
SHERRY MIDDLECAMP
Friend
I only knew Lee through Claire's posts of him and her. Claire is such a lovely lady and from her posts I see that Lee was as awesome as Claire. I want Claire to know she and her family are in my prayers. Blessings to Claire, their family and friends.
Bonnie Mann
Friend
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I am so sorry for your loss... May God bless and comfort you all
Annamarie Parrish
Friend
Now my prayers will be with all Leroys family as they will need them for the days to come. Leroy has had the greatest prayer given to him,he is with God.
Judy Gilchrist(Best)
Friend
I am so sorry for your loss. God Bless . Prayers for you and the family . Love Debi
debi hobbs
Friend
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow you are in our thoughts an prayers.
Dave an Debbie Darevsky
Acquaintance
RIP Lee! Your family will always hold the memories close to heart!
Rock Miller
Friend
