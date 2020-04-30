Lee and Claire have been very close friends for about 46 years I guess you could say we were almost like family our families we're very closely knit over these past 46 years. We have had so many memorable Good Times through all these years it is with a heavy heart that now I have to say goodbye and just know that someday we will meet again my sympathies are with Claire his children Danny Lindsey and Jared as I have known his children since they were born may God be with you all at this difficult time and just know that Lee is at peace now in no more pain and suffering and looking down on his family and smiling with eternal love peace be with you my friend

Mark Eckert

Friend