Warnecke, Logan M.
Left this world too soon on Friday, December 6, 2019. Beloved son of Mary Warnecke; loving nephew of Duane and Jane Warnecke, Richard Warnecke, Ann and Mike Ficken, and the late Glennon Warnecke; our dear cousin and friend.
Services: A funeral service will be held at St. Raphael Archangel Catholic Church Saturday, December 14, at 10:00 AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Backstoppers or American Diabetes Association. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019