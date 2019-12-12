St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Logan M. Warnecke

Logan M. Warnecke Obituary

Warnecke, Logan M.

Left this world too soon on Friday, December 6, 2019. Beloved son of Mary Warnecke; loving nephew of Duane and Jane Warnecke, Richard Warnecke, Ann and Mike Ficken, and the late Glennon Warnecke; our dear cousin and friend.

Services: A funeral service will be held at St. Raphael Archangel Catholic Church Saturday, December 14, at 10:00 AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Backstoppers or American Diabetes Association. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019
