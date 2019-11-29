St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Bauer, Logan Michael

Tues., Nov. 26, 2109. Son of Heather and Kevin Bauer: brother of Lauren and Landon Bauer; grandson of Mel and Mary Holloway and Charles and Joyce Bauer. He was a cousin, nephew and friend to many.

Logan was a graduate of Westminster Christian Academy, where he was a Wick Cup Champion on the hockey team, and a student at Mizzou.

Services: Viewing is at Bopp Chapel, Friday, Nov 29, 4:00-7:00pm. For Funeral Service information, go to www.boppchapel.com. Donations to Sana Lake Recovery Center, 8350 Highway 30, Dittmer, MO 63023, appreciated.

