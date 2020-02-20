Lois A. Butano

Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
8:30 AM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church
Butano, Lois A.

(nee Pritt) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Butano; loving mother of Julie (Mike) Branz, Tony Butano, Susan Nelson and Chris (Tammy) Butano; dear grandmother of Jason (Marni) Branz, Andrew Branz, Christina (Kris) Dury, Daniel Branz, Tim Branz, Michael (Tabby) Nelson, Vince Butano, Callie (Jake) Boesch, Stephen Nelson and Joe Butano; dearest great-grandmother of Noland, Elizabeth, Evelynn, Caleb, Chloe, Kaden, Ethan, Madalynne and Abigail; loving sister of Pauline (Ramone) Dana, Joseph Pritt, Nancy Weaver, Loretta Pritt and the late Donald Pritt, Flim Pritt, Sister Mary Grace and Patricia Mahmood; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Services will begin for Lois on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 8:30 a.m. at HUTCHENS MORTUARY AND CREMATION CENTER, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant then proceed to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church for 9:45 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to , 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132 appreciated. VISITATION MONDAY, FEB 24th FROM 4-8 PM. Online guestbook may be found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020
