Butano, Lois A.

(nee Pritt) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Butano; loving mother of Julie (Mike) Branz, Tony Butano, Susan Nelson and Chris (Tammy) Butano; dear grandmother of Jason (Marni) Branz, Andrew Branz, Christina (Kris) Dury, Daniel Branz, Tim Branz, Michael (Tabby) Nelson, Vince Butano, Callie (Jake) Boesch, Stephen Nelson and Joe Butano; dearest great-grandmother of Noland, Elizabeth, Evelynn, Caleb, Chloe, Kaden, Ethan, Madalynne and Abigail; loving sister of Pauline (Ramone) Dana, Joseph Pritt, Nancy Weaver, Loretta Pritt and the late Donald Pritt, Flim Pritt, Sister Mary Grace and Patricia Mahmood; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Services will begin for Lois on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 8:30 a.m. at HUTCHENS MORTUARY AND CREMATION CENTER, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant then proceed to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church for 9:45 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to , 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132 appreciated. VISITATION MONDAY, FEB 24th FROM 4-8 PM. Online guestbook may be found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com