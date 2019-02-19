Dankenbring, Lois Ann Meyer passed peacefully, Monday morning Feb 18, 2019 at age 96. Beloved wife of Raymond C. Dankenbring for 69 years; special daughter of Theodore and Anna (Daniel) Meyer (dec'd); loving mother of James R. (Vickie) and Thomas A. (Melinda) Dankenbring; cherished grandmother of Tom (Anna), Scott, Betsy Dankenbring; Mary, Jane (Neil) Ursic, John (dec'd), Mark Dankenbring. Beautiful greatgrandmother of Andrew, William, Molly, Ben Dankenbring; Audrey Ursic. Lois grew up in Chicago, graduated 1944 in the first class with women from Concordia Teachers College, River Forest. In her own biographical words: I had a few dreams....to be a teacher; to marry and have children; to travel. In His own way and time, the Lord has fulfilled them all and more! Services: Family will receive guests at 9 a.m. with memorial service following at 10 a.m. Friday Feb 22, 2019 at Meramec Bluffs Chapel, 1 Meramec Bluffs Drive, Ballwin, MO 63021. Memorial donations to LWML, Lutheran Women's Missionary League, P.O. Box 411993, St.Louis, MO 63141. www.lwml.org.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019