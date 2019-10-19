Minto, Lois Ann

Age 87, passed away on August 13, 2019. Born in St. Louis, MO., she moved with her family to Mobile, AL. at age 8. She returned to St. Louis on scholarship to Webster College, graduated 1954 and began teaching. On New Year's Eve, 1955 she married longtime friend and love Richard 'Dick' Minto (deceased 2015). They were married for 60 years. She's survived by their 4 children, Michael, Paul, Ann (Clifford) and Richard Minto.

Lois lived life as a strong and independent woman. Earning her master's in education in 1979, Lois returned to her passion, teaching. She shared her love for English and reading with countless students at St. Aloysius.

Services: Family and friends will gather at Garden Villas North, October 26th at 12 – 2 p.m. No flowers please.