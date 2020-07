Lois Elfanbaum

Elfanbaum, Lois

June 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alan Elfanbaum; dear mother of children, Robert Elfanbaum, David Elfanbaum (Nancy), Steven Elfanbaum (Holly), Tamara Schultz (David) and Valerie Elfanbaum; dear grandmother of Jennifer Pabst (Heinz), Madelyn Elfanbaum, Alexa Elfanbaum, Daniel Elfanbaum, Joseph Elfanbaum (Molly), Samuel Elfanbaum, Sage Elfanbaum, Maya Elfanbaum, Aaron Schultz, and Brian Schultz (Erin); dear sister of Ruthie Abramson (late Yitzhak) and Natalie Finkelstein (late Irving "Sonny"); our dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Lois was a beloved Hebrew Teacher in St. Louis for more than 35 years.

Services: A private graveside service will be held. Memorial contributions preferred to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE