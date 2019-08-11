Ellebrecht, Lois Fern Davis

passed peacefully into God's hands surrounded by her family on July 22, 2019 at the age of 98 in Cape Coral, Florida. Born March 23, 1921 in Hamilton County, Illinois, daughter of Della May Johns Davis and Ranold Davis, she was the third of five children. She married Joseph J. Ellebrecht of St. Louis, Missouri on June 24, 1950.

Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. in the Chapel at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis, Missouri. Those attending the Graveside Service should meet at the Cemetery Administration Building by 9:45 a.m. to caravan in procession to the chapel. For a complete obituary and to leave condolence messages please visit www.fullermetz.com.